14Th REGION TOURNAMENT PREVIEW (GIRLS)
Breathitt County Ladycats
Regional Titles: 8 – 1977; 1978; 1987; 1999; 2007; 2008; 2009; 2010
Head Coach: Brandon Hayes
Record: 14-10
RPI: 0.48475
Team Offense: 69.7 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 65.3 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: BreAnna Tincher (17.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg); Riley Bush (9.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg)
QuickTake: Coach Hayes took home some hardware being named the 14th Region Coach of the Year, now he hopes to get his Ladycats some hardware, and the Breathitt County faithful are eager to see some postseason success. The Ladycats have only managed (1) 14th Region Tournament win in the last 5 seasons missing the tournament altogether in 2018 and 2020. The Ladycats last reached the championship game in 2012. Most might would dismiss any chance of the Ladycats winning the 14th Region, but not so fast, the talent is there. Tincher was the state’s leading scoring a season ago (31.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Emily Neace was a star at Riverside Christian averaging (18.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg) in the 2019-20 season, helping RCS reach historical heights with 19 wins including a sweep of Breathitt in the regular season. The loss of Adreonna Schutz (18.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) at the start of the season was a massive hit, as she chose to focus on her volleyball career, but nonetheless, the Ladycats have the talent to capture another title, led by talented and gritty point guard Riley Bush.
Wolfe County Lady Wolves
55th District Champions
Regional Titles: 0
Head Coach: Gary Brown
Record: 14-13
RPI: 0.45711
Team Offense: 48.8 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 50.5 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Brianna Colwell (11.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg); Jasmine Banks (11.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg)
QuickTake: It has been a rollercoaster season for the Lady Wolves, but perhaps they have hit their stride winning their last 3 games. Wolfe County has one of the premiere players in the region in Colwell, whose scoring is down a bit (16.9 ppg last season), but she is capable of putting the Lady Wolves on her back and carrying the team. Banks has been a pleasant surprise stepping into a starting role and delivering,
Knott County Central Lady Patriots
Regional Titles: 7 – 1980; 1982; 2005; 2017; 2018; 2019; 2021
Head Coach: Jeff Honeycutt
Record: 19-10
RPI: 0.56949
Team Offense: 58.2 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 47.6 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Abby Maggard (13.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Kylie Gayheart (11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg)
QuickTake: Coach Honeycutt has built a modern-day dynasty at KCC winning 4 of the last 5 region championships. And the Lady Patriots are once again in the hunt. KCC has played in 7 of the last 8 14th Region championship games.
Letcher County Central Lady Cougars
53rd District Champions
Regional Titles: 4 – 2006; 2013; 2015; 2020
Head Coach: Keith Baker
Record: 23-9
RPI: 0.57940
Team Offense: 61.1 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 50,1 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Kaylee Banks (13.5 ppg, 5,5 rpg); Keira Couch (13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
QuickTake: The Lady Cougs are the favorites heading into the tournament and rightfully so. LCC has the 14th Region Player of the Year in Kaylee Banks and have reached the title game 3 consecutive seasons winning it in 2020. Last season, they fell short in a 4-overtime classic to Knott County Central in the championship game.
Perry County Central Lady Commodores
Regional Titles: 9 – 1998; 2000; 2001; 2002; 2003; 2004; 2011; 2012; 2014
Head Coach: Misty McAlarnis
Record: 18-13
RPI: 0.54978
Team Offense: 59.7 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 57.9 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Emmalee Neace (17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Lexie Mullins (13.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Kyra McAlarnis (11.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
QuickTake: Perry Central’s record does not exactly represent the talent level on the roster, but PCC has ended the season going 5-2. They are a bit of a mystery going into the tournament; with the talent to win it or could be out in the first round.
Leslie County Lady Eagles
54th District Champions
Regional Titles: 4 – 1979; 1981; 1986; 2016
Head Coach: Larry Sparks
Record: 19-12
RPI: 0.53222
Team Offense: 61.7 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 52.4 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Courtney Hoskins (18.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg); Emma Napier (10.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg); Emily Bowling (10.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg)
QuickTake: Leslie County is a strong defensive team that just may be the best rebounding team in the region. The Lady Eagles got off to a slow start (4-5) but finished the season going (15-7) capturing the district title.
Owsley County Lady Owls
56th District Champions
Regional Titles: 0
Head Coach: Travis Smith
Record: 18-10
RPI: 0.52072
Team Offense: 58.4 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 45.8 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Lexie Lynch (16.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Carly Smith (16.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Addison Terry (10.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg)
QuickTake: It is a bitter pill to swallow for Owsley fans, but the Lady Owls have underachieved somewhat in recent tournaments. Owsley is a fierce defensive team and have two of the best players in the region in Lynch and Smith. Terry is just an 8th grader, and will no doubt have one of the best careers in the region’s history when she hangs up her jersey.
Powell County Lady Pirates
Regional Titles: 0
Head Coach: Rob Merion
Record: 10-19
RPI: 0.43949
Team Offense: 50.5 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 52.6 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Mikyra Caudill (14.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Kenna Neal (10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
QuickTake: The Lady Pirates are a stellar defensive squad but struggle to put points on the board. Caudill is a fantastic player, one of the best in the region, and is a true joy to watch on the court.
Previous 14th Region Winners
1975 Jenkins
1976 Jenkins
1977 Breathitt County
1978 Breathitt County
1979 Leslie County
1980 Knott County Central
1981 Leslie County
1982 Knott County Central
1983 Whitesburg
1984 Whitesburg
1985 Whitesburg
1986 Leslie County
1987 Breathitt County
1988 Fleming-Neon
1989 Fleming-Neon
1990 Fleming-Neon
1991 Whitesburg
1992 Whitesburg
1993 Whitesburg
1994 MC Napier
1995 Hazard
1996 Hazard
1997 Hazard
1998 Perry County Central
1999 Breathitt County
2000 Perry County Central
2001 Perry County Central
2002 Perry County Central
2003 Perry County Central
2004 Perry County Central
2005 Knott County Central
2006 Letcher County Central
2007 Breathitt County
2008 Breathitt County
2009 Breathitt County
2010 Breathitt County
2011 Perry County Central
2012 Perry County Central
2013 Letcher County Central
2014 Perry County Central
2015 Letcher County Central
2016 Leslie County
2017 Knott County Central
2018 Knott County Central
2019 Knott County Central
2020 Letcher County Central
2021 Knott County Central
