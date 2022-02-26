14Th REGION TOURNAMENT PREVIEW (GIRLS)

Breathitt County Ladycats

Regional Titles: 8 – 1977; 1978; 1987; 1999; 2007; 2008; 2009; 2010

Head Coach: Brandon Hayes

Record: 14-10

RPI: 0.48475

Team Offense: 69.7 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 65.3 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: BreAnna Tincher (17.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg); Riley Bush (9.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg)

QuickTake: Coach Hayes took home some hardware being named the 14th Region Coach of the Year, now he hopes to get his Ladycats some hardware, and the Breathitt County faithful are eager to see some postseason success. The Ladycats have only managed (1) 14th Region Tournament win in the last 5 seasons missing the tournament altogether in 2018 and 2020. The Ladycats last reached the championship game in 2012. Most might would dismiss any chance of the Ladycats winning the 14th Region, but not so fast, the talent is there. Tincher was the state’s leading scoring a season ago (31.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Emily Neace was a star at Riverside Christian averaging (18.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg) in the 2019-20 season, helping RCS reach historical heights with 19 wins including a sweep of Breathitt in the regular season. The loss of Adreonna Schutz (18.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) at the start of the season was a massive hit, as she chose to focus on her volleyball career, but nonetheless, the Ladycats have the talent to capture another title, led by talented and gritty point guard Riley Bush.

Wolfe County Lady Wolves

55th District Champions

Regional Titles: 0

Head Coach: Gary Brown

Record: 14-13

RPI: 0.45711

Team Offense: 48.8 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 50.5 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Brianna Colwell (11.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg); Jasmine Banks (11.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg)

QuickTake: It has been a rollercoaster season for the Lady Wolves, but perhaps they have hit their stride winning their last 3 games. Wolfe County has one of the premiere players in the region in Colwell, whose scoring is down a bit (16.9 ppg last season), but she is capable of putting the Lady Wolves on her back and carrying the team. Banks has been a pleasant surprise stepping into a starting role and delivering,

Knott County Central Lady Patriots

Regional Titles: 7 – 1980; 1982; 2005; 2017; 2018; 2019; 2021

Head Coach: Jeff Honeycutt

Record: 19-10

RPI: 0.56949

Team Offense: 58.2 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 47.6 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Abby Maggard (13.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Kylie Gayheart (11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg)

QuickTake: Coach Honeycutt has built a modern-day dynasty at KCC winning 4 of the last 5 region championships. And the Lady Patriots are once again in the hunt. KCC has played in 7 of the last 8 14th Region championship games.

Letcher County Central Lady Cougars

53rd District Champions

Regional Titles: 4 – 2006; 2013; 2015; 2020

Head Coach: Keith Baker

Record: 23-9

RPI: 0.57940

Team Offense: 61.1 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 50,1 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Kaylee Banks (13.5 ppg, 5,5 rpg); Keira Couch (13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg)

QuickTake: The Lady Cougs are the favorites heading into the tournament and rightfully so. LCC has the 14th Region Player of the Year in Kaylee Banks and have reached the title game 3 consecutive seasons winning it in 2020. Last season, they fell short in a 4-overtime classic to Knott County Central in the championship game.

Perry County Central Lady Commodores

Regional Titles: 9 – 1998; 2000; 2001; 2002; 2003; 2004; 2011; 2012; 2014

Head Coach: Misty McAlarnis

Record: 18-13

RPI: 0.54978

Team Offense: 59.7 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 57.9 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Emmalee Neace (17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Lexie Mullins (13.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Kyra McAlarnis (11.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

QuickTake: Perry Central’s record does not exactly represent the talent level on the roster, but PCC has ended the season going 5-2. They are a bit of a mystery going into the tournament; with the talent to win it or could be out in the first round.

Leslie County Lady Eagles

54th District Champions

Regional Titles: 4 – 1979; 1981; 1986; 2016

Head Coach: Larry Sparks

Record: 19-12

RPI: 0.53222

Team Offense: 61.7 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 52.4 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Courtney Hoskins (18.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg); Emma Napier (10.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg); Emily Bowling (10.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg)

QuickTake: Leslie County is a strong defensive team that just may be the best rebounding team in the region. The Lady Eagles got off to a slow start (4-5) but finished the season going (15-7) capturing the district title.

Owsley County Lady Owls

56th District Champions

Regional Titles: 0

Head Coach: Travis Smith

Record: 18-10

RPI: 0.52072

Team Offense: 58.4 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 45.8 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Lexie Lynch (16.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Carly Smith (16.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Addison Terry (10.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg)

QuickTake: It is a bitter pill to swallow for Owsley fans, but the Lady Owls have underachieved somewhat in recent tournaments. Owsley is a fierce defensive team and have two of the best players in the region in Lynch and Smith. Terry is just an 8th grader, and will no doubt have one of the best careers in the region’s history when she hangs up her jersey.

Powell County Lady Pirates

Regional Titles: 0

Head Coach: Rob Merion

Record: 10-19

RPI: 0.43949

Team Offense: 50.5 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 52.6 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Mikyra Caudill (14.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Kenna Neal (10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

QuickTake: The Lady Pirates are a stellar defensive squad but struggle to put points on the board. Caudill is a fantastic player, one of the best in the region, and is a true joy to watch on the court.

Previous 14th Region Winners

1975 Jenkins

1976 Jenkins

1977 Breathitt County

1978 Breathitt County

1979 Leslie County

1980 Knott County Central

1981 Leslie County

1982 Knott County Central

1983 Whitesburg

1984 Whitesburg

1985 Whitesburg

1986 Leslie County

1987 Breathitt County

1988 Fleming-Neon

1989 Fleming-Neon

1990 Fleming-Neon

1991 Whitesburg

1992 Whitesburg

1993 Whitesburg

1994 MC Napier

1995 Hazard

1996 Hazard

1997 Hazard

1998 Perry County Central

1999 Breathitt County

2000 Perry County Central

2001 Perry County Central

2002 Perry County Central

2003 Perry County Central

2004 Perry County Central

2005 Knott County Central

2006 Letcher County Central

2007 Breathitt County

2008 Breathitt County

2009 Breathitt County

2010 Breathitt County

2011 Perry County Central

2012 Perry County Central

2013 Letcher County Central

2014 Perry County Central

2015 Letcher County Central

2016 Leslie County

2017 Knott County Central

2018 Knott County Central

2019 Knott County Central

2020 Letcher County Central

2021 Knott County Central

Recommended for you