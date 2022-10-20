14th Region Volleyball Pairings
Opening round is on Saturday, October 22nd, on the campus of Breathitt County High School.
11 a.m. – Leslie County Lady Eagles (17-12/54th District Champs) vs Lee County Volley Kats (15-17)
1 p.m. – Knott County Central Lady Patriots (26-9/53rd District Champs) vs Breathitt County Volley Cats (16-17)
3 p.m. – Powell County Lady Pirates (16-18/56th District Champs) vs Hazard Lady Bulldogs (17-12)
5 p.m. – Wolfe County Lady Wolves (19-11/55th District Champs) vs Letcher County Central Lady Cougars (24-11)
Season Results
Leslie County won its only match against Lee County this season a 2-0 victory back on September 17th.
Knott Central won both matches during the regular season against Breathitt, sweeping the Volley Cats 3-0 on September 1st, but had a much more difficult time picking up the win in the second contest, 3-2, on September 22nd.
Powell County and Hazard did not play in the regular season so this opening round match will be the first meeting this season between the two programs.
Wolfe County and Letcher Central split their matches during the regular season, both winning on its home floor. Letcher won 3-0 in Whitesburg on September 21st, with Wolfe returning the favor with a 3-0 sweep of their own on October 11th in the friendly confines of Rose Gymnasium in Campton.
