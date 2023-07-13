According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13, Hazard, the KSP received a call from a residence on Johnson Fork Road in the Vancleve community of Breathitt County at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, advising of a possible drowning with two juveniles as victims.
One of the juveniles was transported to the Kentucky River Medical Center (KRMC) in Jackson and was treated and released. The KSP is not releasing the name at this time.
The other juvenile, Elaina Shaina Deerose Johnson, 18 months old, was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Elaina succumbed to her injuries at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, and was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Elaina is the daughter of Brendon Johnson and Alexandra Wagers of Vancleve.
The incident is still under investigation by KSP Detective Eric Caldwell.
Brendon Johnson’s friends and family will be hosting a fundraiser in the form of a hot dog lunch and bake sale at the Jackson Ace Hardware on Friday, July 14th at 10:30 a.m. until sold out. All proceeds will go towards the funeral expenses of his daughter.
See complete obituary on page four in this week’s edition of the Times Voice.
