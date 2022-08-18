(L-R) Back Row: Lindy Allen (#5); Haeli Neace (#45); Kenzie Gingrich (#55); Charlie Stacy (#32); Haley Moore (#22); Hedi Mullins (#44); Taylee Noble (#24); and Lexie Combs (#3).
(L-R) Front Row: Emily Miller (#11); Harper Allen (#14); Raelan Back (#21); Bella Napier (#23); Tenley Hayes (#10); Natalie Turner (#33); Isabella Smith (#2); and Alexis Pelfrey (#4).
Assistant Coach Eugene Combs (Left) and Head Coach Joey Combs (Right).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.