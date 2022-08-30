(Back Row/L-R) Owen Duguay; Gavin Ritchie; Paxton Howard; Payton Tharp; Dysonn Clair; Braxton Jett; Nick Gross; Jacob Morgan; Brant Gross; Kayden Holbrook; and Head Coach Gentry Hayes.
(Front Row/L-R) Bentley Tincher; Colin Pugh; Natalee Combs; McClellan Sizemore; Ryleigh Noble; Phillip Dowse; Mikyleigh Campbell; Evan Phipps; Brodie Tincher; Kash Lovely; and Manager Ryder Fraley.
(Not Pictured) Gideon Bowling; Gavin McInnis; Karigan Turner; Preston Turner; Stephanie Begley; and Manager Ryley Ritchie.
