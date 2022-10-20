The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released the annual School Report Card (SRC) data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8 and 10 through 11 during the spring of 2022. Accountability and federal statuses – such as Comprehensive School Improvement and Targeted School Improvement – are being reported for the first time since 2019.
“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as they continue to recover from the interrupted learning that occurred over the past two years,” said Education Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass. “These assessment results will serve as the baseline from which we will move forward as we look to new and innovative learning opportunities for all of Kentucky’s students.”
Glass said Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing.
“There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic,” he said. “It will take time and resources.”
Kentucky has received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help accelerate learning and get additional support to districts and the students who need it the most. Glass said helping students recover and thrive will take collective action, dedication, and resources from local, state, and federal partners.
Glass added: “It’s important for all of us to use this data responsibly to help inform parents and families about their students’ schools and to allow local leaders to target resources to communities and schools that need them most.”
This year’s assessment and accountability report cannot be directly compared to previous years due to significant changes in the assessment and accountability systems. Beginning this year, Kentucky’s 2022 School Report Card will feature the state’s new color-coded accountability system, which was previously a 5-star system.
Using data from the 2021-2022 school year, the accountability system provides a color-coded rating for all schools at each level (elementary, middle, high) ranging from red (lowest) to blue (highest). Districts and the state receive a separate color-coded rating for each level of schools (elementary, middle, high).
Kentucky’s Senate Bill (SB) 158 (2020) made significant changes to the statewide accountability system, including:
- ● Performance based on a combination of academic and school quality indicators and measures, known as “state indicators;”
- ● Requirements that a school’s indicators, overall performance, status, and change be displayed on an online colored dashboard; and
- ● Requirements that state indicators be evaluated on “status” and “change,” and defines the terms.
Status represents a school’s performance for the current year, while change represents the school’s performance for the current year compared with the previous year. Change will not be reported until next year.
Kentucky administers state tests called the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA), previously called the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP). In spring 2022, the tests were fully administered for the first time. The tests were developed by Kentucky teachers and align with the Kentucky Academic Standards.
Assessment results are just one of several strategies KDE is conducting to evaluate school recovery and create a more robust and equitable education system. It is important to remember that in any year, a single test score does not provide a complete or precise measure of student achievement. Families are encouraged to consider their student’s results within the context of the variety of potential learning disruptions they may have encountered. Families will receive an individual student report from their child's school district that details their performance on the KSA.
The assessment and accountability results are additional information about areas where students and schools need support. This supports the data teachers gain through their daily interaction with students and a collection of performance information from a variety of opportunities students must show what they know and can do. Families can keep up with the day-to-day performance of their students using the Infinite Campus mobile app or web portal.
The new color-coded accountability system breaks down as follows: Red (lowest) – Orange – Yellow – Green – Blue (highest).
The KDE’s SRC revealed that Jackson City produced one of only 11 Blue classifications, the highest possible, for the high school level. The JCS Elementary and Middle School classified in the Yellow range, which based on the new color scale is mid-level.
The Breathitt County School District at the elementary, middle, and high school level fell in the Orange classification, which is next to the lowest classification on the new scale.
