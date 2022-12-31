Heavy rain and storms hammered Jackson and Breathitt County resulting in unprecedented flood levels throughout Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday, July 28, 2022. A total of 8.64 inches of rain fell in a span of 48 hours in Breathitt County causing a historical natural disaster in eastern Kentucky.
The heavy rain caused severe flash flooding that destroyed hundreds of homes, washed away vehicles, roads, and bridges, and resulted in numerous lost lives. In the aftermath of the flooding were downed trees and utility poles and mud and rock slides to add to the heartbreaking destruction.
Residents of Lakeside and Panbowl were evacuated Thursday as officials were concerned about whether Panbowl Dam (KY-15) would hold as the North Fork of the Kentucky River reached almost 44 feet until it finally crested at 42.77 feet almost 14.5 feet above the flood stage level. The river level reached its highest since February of 1939.
KY-15 was either closed or allowed limited travel until it was able to reopen on the morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022, allowing those residents to return home.
For the second time in less than two years, Breathitt County and Jackson are facing the aftermath of total devastation, as citizens try to repair and rebuild their lives.
Many in the county are still without water, electricity, phone, and internet service with no definite restoration times available, but work is underway.
Shelters can be found throughout Breathitt, Perry, and Wolfe counties. Community leaders and businesses are setting up support stations to assist getting food, water, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies to those in need and to those that are still trapped.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrived in Jackson on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Why was southern Breathitt County affected more by the recent flood?
Between July 25th and July 30th, 2022, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson several complex thunderstorms developed south of I-64 and brought heavy rain resulting in deadly flash flooding and devastating river flooding to Breathitt County and surrounding areas.
These storms at times produced as much as four inches of rain per hour. Radar estimates show that upwards of 14-16 inches of rain fell during this five-day period in a narrow path, with may locations receiving 6-10 inches of rain. One of the areas with the highest totals was southern Breathitt County.
The incredibly high amounts of rainfall caused the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson to set a new-record crest of 43.47 feet causing an additional round of destruction in Jackson and communities downstream that did not receive as much rainfall.
The estimated peak rainfall totals of 14-16 inches from July 26th through the 29th are historically unheard of. There is less than a 1 in 1,000 chance of that amount of rain falling in any given year over a four-day period according to the NWS of Jackson.
“It may sound like a simple explanation, but southern Breathitt County was affected by the flooding more than the northern region because it received twice as much rainfall and the situation was not helped any by there being already saturated soil from previous rainfall,” explained NWS Forecaster Philomon Geertson, “southern
Breathitt County received between 10 and 12 inches of rain from multiple rounds of storms.”
Officials at the NWS in Jackson conveyed that other possible contributing factors were a mountainous region like Breathitt County attracts more precipitation; the county’s geographical location places it in a position to receive moist weather from the Gulf of Mexico; and global warming. The NWS revealed that construction and new development such as the removing of the mountains on Lakeside in Jackson and mining especially surface mining could potentially result in making the county more prone to flooding.
President Biden visits flood-torn Breathitt County
President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden made a stop at Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) Elementary at Lost Creek to survey the damage left behind by the disastrous flooding in Breathitt County on Monday, August 8, 2022.
The Bidens landed in Lexington around 10:30 am and proceeded to Chavies, a small community in Perry County, where they met Governor Andy Beshear before making their way to MRC arriving at approximately 12:50 pm.
The President delivered a briefing along with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Governor Beshear. President Biden pledged more federal relief and funding for the devasted area.
Before traveling back to the airport, President Biden met flood victims and spoke once more to reporters near Go Time 3 on Hwy 15 South at Lost Creek.
