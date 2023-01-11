Boys McBrayer Arena, EKU, January 26-29

*First game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 a.m.

Game 1

Evangel Christian Eagles (14-2/Region 6)

Region 1 Winner

Game 2

Harlan Green Dragons (15-2/Region 13)

Region 15 Winner

Game 3

Region 11 Winner

Region 5 Winner

Game 4

Owen County Rebels (10-4/Region 8)

Region 7 Winner

Game 5

Region 9 Winner

Region 12 Winner

Game 6

Region 10 Winner

Region 14 Winner

Game 7 

Region 16 Winner

Region 2 Winner

Game 8

Owensboro Catholic Aces (14-1/Region 3)

Region 4 Winner

Girls, McBrayer Arena, EKU, January 25-29

*First game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 a.m.

Game 1

Covington Holy Cross Indians (13-5/Region 9)

Region 14 Winner

Game 2

Owen County Lady Rebels (11-5/Region 8)

Region 11 Winner

Game 3

Portland Christian Lady Eagles (12-0/Region 7)

Region 12 Winner

Game 4

Pikeville Lady Panthers (13-4/Region 15)

Region 1 Winner

Game 5

Region 16 Winner

Region 7 Winner

Game 6

Hancock County Lady Hornets (11-6/Region 3)

Region 4 Winner

Game 7

Jackson County Lady Generals (13-2/Region 13)

Region 10 Winner

Game 8

Region 5 Winner

Region 2 Winner

