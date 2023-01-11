Boys McBrayer Arena, EKU, January 26-29
*First game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 a.m.
Game 1
Evangel Christian Eagles (14-2/Region 6)
Region 1 Winner
Game 2
Harlan Green Dragons (15-2/Region 13)
Region 15 Winner
Game 3
Region 11 Winner
Region 5 Winner
Game 4
Owen County Rebels (10-4/Region 8)
Region 7 Winner
Game 5
Region 9 Winner
Region 12 Winner
Game 6
Region 10 Winner
Region 14 Winner
Game 7
Region 16 Winner
Region 2 Winner
Game 8
Owensboro Catholic Aces (14-1/Region 3)
Region 4 Winner
Girls, McBrayer Arena, EKU, January 25-29
*First game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 a.m.
Game 1
Covington Holy Cross Indians (13-5/Region 9)
Region 14 Winner
Game 2
Owen County Lady Rebels (11-5/Region 8)
Region 11 Winner
Game 3
Portland Christian Lady Eagles (12-0/Region 7)
Region 12 Winner
Game 4
Pikeville Lady Panthers (13-4/Region 15)
Region 1 Winner
Game 5
Region 16 Winner
Region 7 Winner
Game 6
Hancock County Lady Hornets (11-6/Region 3)
Region 4 Winner
Game 7
Jackson County Lady Generals (13-2/Region 13)
Region 10 Winner
Game 8
Region 5 Winner
Region 2 Winner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.