(L-R) BHS Principal Daphne Noble; Timothy Dousay; Bradley Hall; Kennedy Hudson; Allie Noble; Hannah Turner; Tamitha Ortiz; Jenna Strong; Angelina Brewer; Riley Bush; BHS Guidance Counselor Kera Howard. Makhi Manns was not in attendance, so he is not pictured.
The Next Gen program enables high school juniors and seniors to take dual credit classes allowing them to earn college credits as well as potentially an associate degree upon graduation. The 2023 class graduated on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Forum in Hazard.
