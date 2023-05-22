The Indian Mound Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is proud to announce the two local winners of the 2023 DAR Good Citizenship Awards. This year the awards go to Miss Jenna Strong of Breathitt County High School and Miss Adeline Turner of Jackson City High School.
The DAR Good Citizens Award, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students were selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrated these qualities to an outstanding degree.
Awards, which included a certificate, pin and check for $100.00, were presented during the honors program at Breathitt High School and on graduation night at Jackson City School by Past-Regent Janie Griffith.
Congratulations go out to Miss Jenna Strong and Miss Adeline Turner for receiving this prestigious citizenship award.
Pictured: Jenna Strong
