Adeline Turner (left) and Isabella Noble (right) graduated from Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) with associate degrees in science. While both earned high distinction, Adeline received the Academic Achievement Award for Associate in Science.
The Next Gen program enables high school juniors and seniors to take dual credit classes allowing them to earn college credits as well as potentially an associate degree upon graduation. The 2023 class graduated on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Forum in Hazard.
