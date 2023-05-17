Governor
Daniel Cameron wins the Republican nomination with 144,415 votes. Ryan Quarles finished in second place with 65,687 votes, with Kelly Craft rounding out the top three vote-getters with 52,128.
Incumbent Andy Beshear won the Democratic nomination with ease getting 176,673 votes.
Secretary of State
Republican Michael Adams turned away his challengers with 171,288 votes. In second place was Stephen Knipper with 70,993 votes.
There were no Democrat candidates in the primary.
State Auditor
Allison Ball, Republican, won the race capturing 72 percent of the votes with 190,685. There were no Democrat candidates in the primary.
Treasurer
Republican Mark Metcalf won this race with 135,400 votes. There were no Democrat candidates in the primary.
Ag Commissioner
Jonathan Shell won the Republican nomination with 148,169 votes, while Sierra Enlow won the Democrat nomination with 103,243 votes.
State Senate Kentucky District 28
Republican Greg Elkins defeated Democrat Robert Sainte. Elkins collected 7,899 votes; Sainte had 4,968 votes.
These results are based on 99 percent of the Precincts reporting.
