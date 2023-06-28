U.S. Representative Harold "Hal" Rogers, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $21 million in federal funding for the Panbowl Lake Corridor Project in Breathitt County. The grant funding is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, which will be used to protect residents and businesses from future dangerous flooding in Jackson, Kentucky.
"The people of Breathitt County were devastated by historic flooding the last two years, impacting the KY 15 corridor on both occasions. This hearty federal grant will go a long way to widen the roadway, strengthen the dam and ultimately help relieve the fear of flooding when storm clouds roll in," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House, and a senior appropriator. "I was proud to support the application for this crucial grant and I applaud the U.S. Department of Transportation for investing in this worthy project to help protect our people."
“When the city of Jackson asked for my help, I was proud to lend my hand and advocate for their infrastructure needs in Washington,” said Senator McConnell. “The health of Kentucky’s economy is closely tied to the strength of our bridges, dams, roads, and railways. These federal funds will support much-needed repairs to Panbowl Lake Dam and the surrounding area that will keep the community safe and serve Kentuckians for years to come.”
“We are thankful to see these much-needed funds coming to the City of Jackson to help this community and these families be better protected from any future severe flooding events,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank Secretary Buttigieg and Congressman Rogers for their support of this infrastructure project that will help boost the state’s ongoing stabilization and rebuilding efforts in our flood-impacted communities.”
The Panbowl Lake Corridor Project includes widening KY 15 between KY 30 to KY 1812, adding a sidewalk and shared use path along KY 15, and improving gate structures in the area.
“We are extremely excited about this federal funding that will widen and make improvements to an extremely busy section of KY 15 and improve the drainage structures in the Panbowl Lake watershed that was pushed close to its breaking point from flooding in 2021 and 2022. We are incredibly grateful for Senator McConnell, Congressman Rogers, and Governor Beshear for their help in securing this grant, and for their support throughout the years,” said Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas.
“Great things happen when everyone works together from the county and city to the state and federal levels. We deeply appreciate the support from Senator McConnell, Congressman Rogers, and Governor Beshear to help the people of Breathitt County,” said Jeff Noble, Breathitt County Judge Executive.
This RAISE grant is the largest of four awarded in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and the only project located in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District.
In August 2022, a $5.9 million state contract was awarded to stabilize and strengthen the dam impounding Panbowl Lake and carrying Kentucky Highway 15 through the city limits of Jackson in Breathitt County. This portion of the project was completed earlier this month. During the severe flooding in July 2022, the North Fork flooded downtown Jackson, and the state advised residents to evacuate as the water nearly came over the highway. The river also flooded the city in February 2021.
For more information about the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE Grant program, visit transportation.gov/RAISEgrants.
Work was just recently completed on the $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County along KY 15 in Jackson.
