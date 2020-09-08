Investigation by Sheriff’s Department substantiates Times-Voice’s investigative piece published July 10, 2020 about Breathitt’s heroin problem.
The Sheriff’s department in collaboration with several other agencies over the past two months has made several arrests involving the deadly fentanyl laced heroin that has overtaken our county. You may recall this publication published on July 10, 2020 an investigative piece entitled, Does Breathitt Have a Heroin Problem?
In that piece the anonymous user we interviewed told us, the heroin, out of Lexington (KY), is being cut with both vitamin C and fentanyl. Emphasis added.
The press release from the Breathitt County Sheriff indicates the heroin recovered as part of its operation was laced with fentanyl and additionally reported it had taken over our county just as we reported in our investigative piece back in July, two month ago.
The Sheriff’s Department indicates believing the source of this heroin, responsible for several overdoses and deaths in our communities, has been transported here from an undisclosed location outside of Breathitt County. The Department indicated in its release this investigation was a top priority.
This investigation involved a source from an undisclosed location of Kentucky. Resulting from the information deemed credible and reliable, Deputies began pulling surveillance on their personal time, utilizing personal vehicles, utilizing personal money and other personal resources to conduct the investigation.
Once the source was confirmed, the agency in that venue was notified and were provided with the information our Deputies had compiled at their personal expense concerning the crimes being committed in the agency’s territory. The investigation was able to identify the people responsible for transporting and distributing the deadly heroin in Breathitt County.
On September 2, 2020, at approximately 1:00 pm, the Sheriff and Deputies converged on a suspect vehicle believed to be transporting narcotics into our county. Resulting from that stop, and the subsequently obtained search warrant for the living quarters of the suspects, arrests were made and charges filed. Those arrested were the following:
Joshuah Bouchard was arrested in connection with this investigation. Mr. Bouchard, 38, of Breathitt County was arrested for 2 counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance containing Heroin in the First-Degree; 1 count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance containing Meth in the First-Degree; 2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and 1 count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance containing Fentanyl in the First-Degree.
The authorities recovered the following as part of Mr. Bouchard’s arrest. Recovered from this arrest were 53 grams of suspected fentanyl laced heroin, 1 dosage unit of suspected fentanyl, 3 small baggies of suspected heroin, and 1 small baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
Paul Collins was arrested in connection with this investigation. Mr. Collins, 40, of Breathitt County was arrested for 1 count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance containing Heroin in the First-Degree; 1 count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance containing Meth in the First-Degree; 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The authorities recovered the following as part of Mr. Collins’ arrest. Recovered from this arrest were 3 baggies of suspected fentanyl laced heroin and 1 baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
The authorities estimate the narcotics seized from this traffic stop had a potential estimated street value of around $5,500.00.
On Friday, September 4, 2020 at 4:00 am, a second suspect vehicle was observed entering our county and believed to be transporting illegal narcotics. Again, the entire Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department responded and conducted a traffic stop and search of the vehicle. As a result of the stop, the following arrest was made and charges filed:
Bradford Richard Thomas was arrested in connection with this investigation. Mr. Thomas, 44, of Beattyville was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance containing Heroin in the First-Degree; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance containing Meth in the First-Degree; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st offense, fentanyl. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree.
Drugs were recovered from the traffic stop of Mr. Thomas’ vehicle. Those substances were 5.8 grapes suspected fentanyl laced heroin, 2.7 grams suspected methamphetamine, 4 dose units of Klonopin, and 8 does units suspected fentanyl. The substances seized during this traffic stop had a potential street value of $700.00.
All three suspects were processed then remanded to Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville. The narcotics will be submitted to the KSP laboratory for confirmed identification.
The Sheriff’s department is thankful to the Kentucky State Police Units from both Post 13 and Post 08, Constable Ronnie Begley, the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Police Department, and KSP Desi Units for the assistance rendered in the execution of this complex investigation.
The Times-Voice would remind readers that people in America are presumed innocent of all charges until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. While reporting Messrs. Bouchard, Collins, and Thomas being charged, we at the newspaper, and all of you reading this, should presume them innocent of these charges until such time as they get the opportunity to defend themselves in court to either the bench or a jury of their peers or until such time as they enter a plea to the pending charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.