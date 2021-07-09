Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice popular these days
‘We owe this distinction to our committed and loyal readers…’ Fletcher Long, Editor
Local newspaper believes its online presence has never been higher
The staff at the Times-Voice woke up Friday morning to some incredible news. The newspaper, which is one of eight in the family of publications part of Nolan Group Media, had three articles among the groups’ six most popular online submissions.
We were able to reach digital and print Editor, Fletcher Long. He told us, “We owe this distinction to our committed and loyal readers. We work hard at the newspaper to originate digital content which sets us apart from competitors in our market. This morning’s ‘Most Popular’ poll tells me we are hitting our mark.”
As of the morning of July 9, 2021, the Times-Voice has “Area Kentucky Man Indicted for Serious Offenses” at number two, “One vehicle accident results in fatality” at number five, and “Breaking News: Fugitive apprehended after traffic stop escalates” at number six. It is believed the newspaper has never enjoyed more online success than it is presently enjoying since it joined the Nolan Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.