(PHOTO): Indiann Noble a senior at Breathitt High attended the Academic Boosters ceremony on Tuesday.
Students from every school in the county were recognized at the 36th Annual Breathitt County Academic Boosters on the evening of Tuesday, April 25th.
Those invited to the award ceremony were 6th-12th grade students that maintained a GPA (grade point average) in one of two categories, 3.5 to 3.79 or 3.8 to 4.0.
The event was held inside of the Breathitt County High School PE Gym due to construction at the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum.
Jerry “Buck” Deaton was the keynote speaker. Deaton is a native of Longs Creek in Breathitt County that now makes his home in Frankfort. He has authored three books: Appalachian Ghost Stories; Tales from Bloody Breathitt; and Kentucky Boy, My Life and 20 Words.Deaton has also written and directed two films: The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt and Harry Caudill, A Man of Courage as well as written and directed two plays: Tales from Bloody Breathitt: Long Ago and Far Away and The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt. Presently, he is developing two more plays for production.
See this week's paper for more pictures.
