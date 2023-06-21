On Friday, June 16, 2023, at approximately 10:37 a.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a female being located unresponsive inside of a residence on KY-3193 in the Wolverine community of Breathitt County.
Troopers, along with Detectives, responded to the scene and located four people at the address, deceased from gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates the homeowner, Ashley Little, 34, of Jackson, shot three people, her daughter Chloe Little, 15, of Jackson, a family friend Luther Combs, 58, of Jackson, and her grandmother Missouri Gross, 78, of Jackson. Following the initial shooting, Ashley Little turned the gun on herself, taking her own life.
The Breathitt County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and pronounced the victims deceased. All four individuals have been sent to the state medical examiner's office pending autopsy. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Clayton Stamper.
According to her close friend, Shannon Turner, Ashley Little had been fasting and had not slept for a few days prior to the killings and she had not been taking her medication for bipolar disorder and diabetes as well. “She (Ashley Little) was seeking a spiritual cleansing, a vision from God, she was wanting to live a life worthy of God was her reasoning for the fasting and maybe she felt taking the medication would violate her cleansing,” explained Turner.
“She had attempted to reach me early Friday morning at around 1:52 a.m., leaving around 15 voice mails and I had two missed calls from her. In the voice mails, she says God is telling her to do this in order to cleanse their souls, so they can make it to Heaven. I slept through my phone ringing, or I would have been there, and she would have probably killed me too,” says Turner, “Ashley had been my best friend for over 20 years, she was like a sister to me, Chloe was my goddaughter, and this was not my friend that did this. She was not in her right mind and off her medication, she thought she was really following God’s will, but she was having a mental breakdown and possibly hallucinating too. She loved these people. People need to take mental illness seriously, we all do actually.”
