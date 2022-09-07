Wolfe County (7-2) defeated Breathitt County (7-7) - 3-1 (25-13; 23-25; 25-20; 25-20).
Jackson City (6-3) defeated Buckhorn (4-3) - 3-0 (25-23; 25-9; 25-13).
Hazard (7-4) defeated Lee County (1-8) - 3-1 (19-25; 25-20; 25-18; 25-23).
Round 2
Thursday (9/8) at 6 pm
Wolfe County (7-2) vs June Buchanan (7-3)
Jackson City (6-3) vs Cordia (0-10)
Leslie County (8-2) at Knott County Central (4-5)
Hazard (7-4) at Owsley County (6-1)
