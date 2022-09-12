(Photo by Brendon Miller/Bluegrass Sports Nation)
The Wolfe County Lady Wolves asserted their dominance in 14th Region All A play on Saturday defeating Jackson City and Knott County Central to capture the region championship, their fifth consecutive title.
Wolfe defeated Jackson City 3-0 (25-15; 25-11; 25-14) and Knott 3-1 (17-25; 25-23; 25-12; 25-21).
Against Jackson: Ginger Johnson had 13 kills; Naoma Noble 16 kills; Grace Whisman 20 assists; Jade Carroll 10 digs; and Lacy Smith 4 aces. Against Knott: Ginger Johnson had 16 kills and 7 aces; Grace Whisman 20 assists; and Jade Carroll 17 digs.
Wolfe (10-2) will now travel to Richmond to compete in the 2022 All A Volleyball State Tournament.
The Lady Wolves will compete on Friday (9/16) evening; first facing off against Paintsville (16-2/15th Region) at 6 pm, then challenge Presentation (8-5/6th Region) at 7:30 pm. Wolfe will face Williamsburg (7-6/13th Region) on Saturday (9/17) morning at 8:30 a.m.
The All A State Volleyball Tournament host several games spread out on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The tournament is designed to be pool play, double elimination.
Wolfe County with an RPI rating of .66699 will be entering the tournament as the second highest rated team and one of the favorites to win the state championship. Only Covington Holy Cross is rated higher at .70449.
All A State Tournament Participants
Covington Holy Cross .70449 (13-1/9th Region)
Wolfe County .66699 (10-2/14th Region)
Paintsville .64545 (16-2/15th Region)
Todd County Central .63025 (9-2/4th Region)
Raceland .62139 (13-2/16th Region)
Somerset Christian .61872 (10-2/11th Region)
Trinity (Whitesville) .61421 (14-4/3rd Region)
University Heights .61290 (12-3/2nd Region)
Kentucky Country Day .60892 (5-2/7th Region)
Community Christian (Paducah) .60264 (9-4/1st Region)
Bethlehem .60142 (11-4/5th Region)
Bishop Brossart .58197 (8-3/10th Region)
Presentation .57606 (8-5/6th Region)
Trinity Christian .54956 (12-7/12th Region)
Eminence .54836 (10-5/8th Region)
Williamsburg .49366 (7-6/13th Region)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.