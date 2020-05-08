An Anna of our Own
There are stories numerous places in the Bible about women doing extraordinary things, especially at a time when women were called upon to do very little. One of those stories centers around a women named "Anna." She is also referenced as “Anna, the Widow.”
Anna, Luke tells us, lived in the temple where Mary and Joseph brought Jesus for purification rights after his being born. She realized she had seen the world’s salvation. She realized, though being a widow at the time, that she had found God, whom she had sought through fasting, prayer, and relentless faith at least for the seven or so years since her husband's dying.
At 84-years of age, she had lain eyes on the Prince of Peace. She went out and told anyone who would listen that the world’s Redeemer had come. The story can be found in Luke 2:21-38. A story with a similar message can be found in Jackson, Kentucky.
You see, the theological message, that you’re never really too old to serve, is one Delma Morgan has taken to heart. In an interview given Keith Taylor with Kentucky Today, Delma Morgan began making COVID-19 masks, first to protect her family. Now, she is protecting us all.
Delma is 95 years old, a full 11-years older than was Anna when she was called to serve, and she won’t be 96 until July. Her masks, which have found their way onto the faces of countless Breathitt County citizens, are being credited with insuring the Breathitt County coronavirus cases' number stays among the lowest in Kentucky.
Raised during The Great Depression, Morgan has always been a workaholic according to friends and family. She has worked all of her life and is constant activity according to those who best know her.
Morgan attends First Baptist Church in Jackson and still resides by herself. You can find her anytime, provided you know where she lives, just sewing like blue blazes at her sewing machine producing masks for family, friends, and neighbors. Her sons, Ward and JB Morgan, live nearby.
Delma told Kentucky Today she’s one of those Perry County people who doesn’t give either up nor in too easily. She lives by the motto, “If you think about someone else, you don’t think about your problems." She confided that, she thanks the Lord every day she is able to get out of bed.
Certainly, words by which to live. Certainly an example worthy of being both followed and commended.
