Deborah Hansford of Breathitt County has had her home destroyed in both horrific floods that have impacted the county, the first in March of 2021, and then once again in July of this year, forcing Hansford for the second straight Christmas to be without a home and having to stay with her daughter.
Hansford has been living with her daughter since March of 2021 when nearly three feet of water got inside her home doing significant damage. She was working with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) to rebuild her home and just as the rebuilding was set to begin, the July flood came. Once more water breached her home, this time reaching the ceilings.
In keeping with the lore and magic of Christmas miracles, Hansford received her own personal holiday miracle when she found out the HDA had found property outside of the flood plain in which to rebuild her a new home.
Hansford says the news has given her a new outlook for this holiday season and has restored her Christmas spirit. An elated Hansford says she is already looking forward to next Christmas and hosting the holidays at her new home. “I have already told my daughter that we’d be celebrating Christmas next year at my house.”
The Housing Development Alliance is located on North Main Street in Hazard and can be reached at 606-436-0497 or visit its website at hdahome.org. The HDA was formed in 1993 and according to its website has met the housing needs of around 3,000 people.
