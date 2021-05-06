This past week has been full of reflection, just as the entire month of April was. As I picked up my cap-and-gown, I thought about how short the past few years have been in reality. In terms of my high school career, I spent one year in Menifee County, one uninterrupted year in Breathitt County, and then two somewhat unusual years in Breathitt, too.
But I have come to find that life is unpredictable, and there is a lesson in each experience. My classmates know resiliency. In fact, they have lived it. A pandemic put hold on our lives, and for many of us, this year’s prom was the first time we had been together since March of 2020. It was great to see so many classmates, by the way. I had really missed my friends.
But, as it relates to the pandemic, I have not seen any of us complaining about the interruption to our lives because we have learned that factors out of our control just have to be dealt with for what they are. I know that life lesson will stay with us. It was learned long before the end of our school year, though. I feel we saw it applied well in March of this year, when a flood ravaged our community.
I think of the resilience of many people, but of two people in particular: Adryona and Cathy Salyers. Adryona and Cathy have grappled with such great loss, but in the face of it all, they have remained dedicated, hopeful, and overall optimistic. I pray for them each day, and I ask you to pray for them, too.
Our community has experienced a lot of hardship, without a doubt, but through the pain, our community has, too, remained optimistic. Governor Andy Beshear brought with him optimism when he came to visit us not too long ago, and he brought with him money, too, to improve roads in our community.
So as I ponder on the road ahead in my own life – as an aspiring educator, and as an education advocate, and as an aspiring politician – I cannot help but think of the great improvements which will be made to our county in the years to come. As I mentioned not too long ago, I believe the future of education should be a robust system. And I believe the future of Breathitt County should transform our area into a regional economic hub, where people want to stay and where families want to bring their loved ones.
I have thought about the need for a new vision a lot lately, especially in the wake of the Democratic Precinct Committee Election. In a piece which I wrote for a class I am taking this semester, I discussed my ideas regarding the future of economic success in our area. I discussed the necessity of incentivizing local business shopping, among other things, as a way to build our economy back centered around our people’s desires.
A lot of great things are in store. In order to build our community up, we must unite together in the work. I love you – and I appreciate your support as I work to do good for our people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.