One local attorney, Ned Pillersdorf, has warned Breathitt County and surrounding areas of another potential flood, a flood of lawsuits. Pillersdorf expects flood victims will soon be getting sued for failing to make loan payments and/or mortgage payments on homes that got destroyed by the flood as well as collection agencies trying to collect on past due bills. After nearly a month, many in Breathitt County are still homeless. Few FEMA mobile home units have been set up and there is currently no permanent shelter in the county.
He wants flood survivors to realize that out-of-area law firms despite the horrific flooding that devastated Breathitt and other counties will take this opportunity to sue and when this happens to seek legal defense from a local law firm. Pillersdorf informs that there is generally a clause placed in contracts referred to as force majeure, which essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties occurs.
Pillersdorf says he has been practicing law in the Appalachia region for over 40 years and does not want to see flood victims be taken advantage of and taken to court by out-of-area law firms. “If you get sued, seek local help.”
