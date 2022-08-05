Devastation hit our small town and county for the second time in 16 months and there is help available for those suffering after a historical flood. Please contact any of the places listed below for help.
- www.FEMA.gov – If you need assistance a few KRADD employees are set up to help with the application process in the old Jackson/Breathitt courthouse.
- Emergency Mental Health Support – https://communitywellness.com
- Jackson Physical Therapy has a washer and dryer to use 8am-5pm
- Showers are available at Walmart in Jackson from 7am-7pm; Walmart will be providing toiletries.
- Jackson Medical Care Family Health Care is waiving all patient charges through 8/7/2022, walk-ins welcome or call 606-824-5037.
- Dr. George Burnette, Dr. Rebecca Holbrook-Watkins, Brittany Herald, and staff will be providing medical services in front of the Soil Conservation Office.
- Kentucky 211, a nonprofit organization, visit www.kentucky211.org
- or dial 211 or text your zip code to 898211.
- Juniper Health Breathitt County will be operating a mobile medical unit located at MRC Elementary starting 8/1/2022.
- www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 for FEMA; a FEMA Mobile Unit will be located at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson.
- Tide Loads of Love is in Jackson.
- Aspire Appalachia www.aspireappalachia.org info@aspireappalachia.org 606-332-2022.
- Red Cross 1-800-RED CROSS.
- Missing Persons Kentucky State Police Post 13, Hazard, Kentucky 606-435-6069.
- County Maintenance/Road Issues contact Bridgette Banks at 606-666-3815 or 606-568-1409.
- County Personal Damages contact Charlotte Bailey at 606-666-3800 ext. 224.
- Volunteers contact Jamie Mullins-Smith at 606-233-3502.
- Cooling Centers will be at Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) Elementary at Lost Creek and the Breathitt County Public Library at 1024 College Avenue in Jackson.
- Nate Custer, FEMA Agent, contact at 1-347-580-3528.
Donations
Cleaning supplies, toiletries, and water may be donated at the following locations:
First Church of God
1772 KY HWY 30 West
Jackson, KY 41339
Breathitt County Hunger Alliance
Panbowl Community Center
1537 HWY 1812 North
Jackson, KY 41339
Jackson City School
940 Highland Avenue
Jackson, KY 41339
Vancleve Fire Department
5439 KY 15
Jackson, KY 41339
Large Bulk Donations - Contact Aspire Appalachia
Cleaning supplies, clothing, non-perishable food items, and water may be delivered to the following location:
United Methodist Mountain Mission
950 KY HWY 30
Jackson, KY 41339
Community Distribution:
Hwy 30 East: 150 Combs Family Cemetery Road, Jackson
Quicksand: Jackson Church of God on Quicksand Road
Open 10 AM - 5 PM
Vancleve: Fire Department
Open 9 AM - 10 PM
Volunteering:
Volunteers should report to Jamie Mullins-Smith. Contact her at 1-(606) 233-3502. The address for the volunteer coordination center is 3834 Hwy 15 South, Jackson.
Free Food and Water (Dates and Locations):
August 5, 2022- London Texas Roadhouse - Time TBD
Car wash on Ky Hwy 15, Jackson
Bottled Water – Jackson City Hall
333 Broadway Street, Jackson
Monetary Donations:
Aspire Appalachia
PO Box 1255
Jackson, Kentucky 41339
PayPal at paypal@aspireappalachia.org. If you donate via PayPal be sure to indicate your donation is for July 2022 flood relief.
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/11G41RFZMR43V?ref_=wl_share
Dump Site: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Located in the vacant area just past Walmart on HWY 15 in Jackson. Please dump things as far back in the area as possible.
Needed Items
Air mattress, any bedding, towels and wash clothes, hygiene products, diapers, wipes, toys and games, shoes and socks for kids and adults, cell phone chargers for Apple and Samsung, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, first aid kits, dog/cat food, food/water bowl, pee pads, water and soda, snacks, plates, cups, utensils, paper towels, lotion, ChapStick, shampoo/conditioner/body wash, hair elastics, brushes, cleaning supplies, gift cards.
Community leaders, local churches and businesses have stations all throughout the city and county providing hot meals and water to the flood victims and making sure it reaches those still trapped. The National Guard is also assisting with deliveries of food, water, and supplies.
The outpouring of support has been nothing short of amazing. State workers from other districts are here helping rebuild the county’s roads and bridges. Out of state power companies are helping restore power to the thousands still without electricity. Wolfe County opened its schools for shelters and to house the nursing home patients. Other schools such as Pikeville and Lexington Christian have helped the Breathitt High athletic programs in cleaning up and salvaging all that can be saved.
More disaster relief will be arriving for weeks to come from all corners of the state.
