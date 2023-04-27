Breathitt County native and Vietnam War veteran Charles Thomas got to be a part of the Kentucky Honor Flight earlier this month along with 59 other veterans.
The Honor Flight program flies World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington DC for a one-day, all-expenses-paid visit to the memorials that are dedicated to their service and sacrifices. Its goal is to take as many of these brave heroes from central, eastern, and southern Kentucky to see their memorials before they pass away focusing on every component for the safety and comfort of the participants, and it orients each aspect to create a memorable once-in-a-lifetime experience.
When asked what the experience meant to him, Thomas remarked, “It was a really great experience, and I truly enjoyed every minute of it. I was thankful I got to visit the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, because some of those names on there, were those of my friends, I knew them personally. But the best part of the event was the welcome home at the airport. There was a huge crowd there showing us love and support and all my family was able to be there which made it extra special. Also, I must add that I really loved receiving all the cards I got during the mail call. My wife counted 471 total cards and that just blew me away.”
