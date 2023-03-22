The Times Voice covered Breathitt County native Deborah Hansford’s story back in December about her journey to have a home of her own once more.
The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) stepped up and answered the call, granting Hansford her Christmas wish, by finding some land safely outside the flood plain in which to build her a new home.
Hansford lost her home in both floods (March 2021 and July 2022) and has been living with her daughter for the past two years.
She stated in December that she was looking forward to having her own place again and especially looking forward to hosting family for the holidays.
Recently, her dream became a reality when the HDA made it official, and Hansford became the proud owner of a new home.
