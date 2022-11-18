(L-R) Michelle Jackson; Faye Henson; Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble; and representatives of Hunter Shelters.
The home being built for and donated to Faye Henson of River Caney by Hunter Shelters from New York has been completed.
“I am so grateful for Hunter Shelters for coming all the way from New York to build and donate this home to Faye. She has been through so much and this home is a blessing to her. And I would like to thank Michelle (Jackson) for shining a light on the need for housing in our communities after the flood,” remarked Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.
