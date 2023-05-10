Mother’s Day will be celebrated in the United States on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Mother’s Day is the day set aside each year in which to honor all the mothers on this planet we call Earth. However, with that being said, it is important to note that traditions and celebrations vary throughout the world.
The incarnation of Mother’s Day that is celebrated here in the US was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 but did not become an official national holiday until 1914. In an odd twist of events, Anna Jarvis exasperated by how commercialized the holiday would become spent the later years of her life speaking out against the day and tried to have it removed from the calendar.
Ann Reeves Jarvis, the mother of Anna, started a work club for mothers in West Virginia to teach local women how to properly care for children and from there the club would grow and eventually become a unifying presence during and after the Civil War, as mothers from the Union and Confederacy would be honored at friendship events hosted by these clubs.
But it was Ann Reeves Jarvis’s daughter Anna that would take the honoring of mothers to the next level, as she wanted to pay tribute to her own mother and in 1908 with the financial backing of department store owner John Wanamaker held the first official Mother’s Day celebration in Grafton, West Virginia. Wanamaker who was smart enough to see that the new holiday was a potential money maker, had thousands of people attend Mother’s Day events at his stores across Philadelphia.
Anna Jarvis’ massive letter writing campaign as well as her lobbying of politicians would pay off in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure proclaiming the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
As alluded to earlier in the article, sadly after all her hard work, Anna Jarvis would eventually turn her back on the holiday. She envisioned Mother’s Day as a personal holiday among families but witnessed the commercialization of the holiday reach a point that she felt it no longer was rooted in the belief or the emotions of loving and honoring one’s mother. Anna Jarvis spent the later part of her life all the way up to her death in 1948 denouncing Mother’s Day and trying to have it removed from the calendar all together.
Today, Mother’s Day is one of the largest holidays in the United States. This year the National Retail Federation (NRF) is projecting that Americans will spend a record $36 billion for Mother’s Day. The record spending considers such things as travelling, flowers, gifts, cards, and activities.
Outside of Christmas and the winter holidays, Mother’s Day has climbed up the most expensive list, now topping such holidays as Valentine’s Day, Halloween, and Easter.
Whether you side with Anna Jarvis’ views on the current state of the holiday or not, the majority of Americans (84%) believe that mothers should be honored and celebrated, and this Sunday is the day to do so. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there.
