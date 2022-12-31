The top story for 2022 is without a doubt the July flood that rocked the county, from which Breathitt County/Jackson is still recovering from. The article covering that historically destructive flood can be read in its entirety in this week’s edition of the Times Voice on page seven. With that, here’s a look at other major stories from this past year:
- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made a stop at Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) Elementary at Lost Creek to survey the damage left behind by the disastrous flooding in Breathitt County on Monday, August 8, 2022.
- United States Senator Mitch McConnell got a first-hand look at flood damage in Lost Creek in Breathitt County on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
- Governor Andy Beshear came to Jackson after the flooding, to meet with county and city officials. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman came to Jackson in March to award funding for water lines.
- After months of patiently waiting, Jackson residents started seeing action in October as the Panbowl Dam Stabilization Project got underway.
- Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas won close re-election bids to lead the county and city respectively.
- After several months and numerous searches conducted, the remains of Nancy Cundiff, 29, were found and identified in October. Cundiff had been missing since the July flood.
- After the demolishing of a historical Breathitt County school, LBJ, to make way for the new Breathitt Elementary School. School officials, parents, and teachers were excited to get in the new school at the beginning of the new year, but the opening of BES has been delayed (no new opening date has been announced). The Breathitt County Board of Education has also announced plans for a new vocational-technical school and bus garage to be constructed at Lakeside Estates.
- Perhaps a sign of what was to come, Breathitt County was impacted by flooding during the New Year’s holiday.
- On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, former Breathitt County Head Baseball Coach Alex Hamilton was indicted on 12 counts; one count of tampering with physical evidence (Class D felony); two counts of video voyeurism (Class D felony); three counts of tampering with a witness (Class D felony); and six counts of distribution obscene matter to minors first offense (Class A misdemeanor). Hamilton was named the baseball coach at Breathitt High in 2020 and coached the team until May of 2022 when he stepped away from the program when these allegations against him first surfaced.
- Beloved former Breathitt High School teacher Addie Murphy Henry was selected for the Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame.
This was just a sampling of the headline makers in our look back at 2022. Call the Times Voice office at 606-666-2451 and subscribe to your hometown newspaper of record for over 134 years.
