Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble recently presented a new bicycle to Nathan Stamper. Nathan had his bicycle stolen around two weeks ago while he was inside the Breathitt County Public Library.
Accused of being a political publicity ploy by some, Judge Noble explains this was not the case at all, he just wanted to help a young man that works hard, “I purchased the bicycle for Nathan with my own money to help a young man that works hard at the county garage. Nathan is employed there through the WIA program, and lives in an apartment in town. He had to miss four days of work, because it was just too far for him to walk, so I decided to buy him a new bike out of the goodness of my heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.