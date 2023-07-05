Last year, Ashley Tincher, a single mother of five children, watched as her family’s home was destroyed in the flooding that decimated Breathitt County.
But on Thursday, June 29, 2023, Tincher and her family, Jadon Tincher (14), Alyssa Collins (12), Gabby Collins (10), Daisy Tincher (3), and Bentley Tincher (2), celebrated a joyous occasion, when she became the first flood survivor in the county to purchase a FEMA THU (Temporary Housing Unit) to become their permanent home.
Tincher and her family were displaced to Mosquito Hollow just off KY 1812 in Breathitt County and had been living in the THU ever since FEMA made them available to flood survivors.
“The first step in this process was getting the house site prepared and that was a huge job in itself. If it hadn’t been for my dad (John Tincher), I don’t know what I would have done,” explained Tincher, “Once the land was ready, the electric, water, septic, and everything else was good to go, I found out I was approved for a THU with FEMA.”
“There were several factors that led to my decision to go ahead and purchase the home from FEMA, but two main reasons were probably that the kids had gotten used to it, and I feel like it was by God’s grace that the movers were able to get the home here and set up in the first place, and I wouldn’t so sure that I would be able to get another home up my road,” added Tincher.
Tincher would describe her feelings once she knew she would be owning the FEMA home as both relieved and excited. “I definitely felt relieved. I knew that we now had us a permanent home and that the kids were taken care of. That stress of where we will go and what will we do if this doesn’t work out, just melted away. This has been a long journey and I’m just excited for the future.”
Anyone who is currently living in one of FEMA’s Temporary Housing Units has the opportunity to buy it. Applicants with questions are asked to call 1-800-342-1686.
(PHOTO): Ashley Tincher with her daughter looking on, signs the official paperwork making her the first Breathitt Countian to purchase a FEMA THU (Temporary Housing Unit).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.