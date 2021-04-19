A Woman’s Text to Mom Nets Felony Drug Charges

Ramon Mercado charged with multiple drug related offenses
New Yorker picked inopportune time to travel through Breathitt County
An interesting local development over the weekend occurred when a woman traveling through the county with a companion texted her mother she was being held against her will. The mother alerted authorities which resulted in an "attempt to locate" issued to law enforcement agencies.
The Times-Voice was able to talk with the arresting officer. Officer Jeffery Watts told the newspaper, “We were looking for a blue Nissan Sentra with Kansas plates. The vehicle had two reported occupants, one a black male and the other a white female. The female had reportedly texted her mother she was bing held against her will.”
“We located the vehicle and it was the right make, model, and plated as we were told it would be. The occupants of the car looked similar to the descriptions we had been given.”
After the car was stopped the woman seemed to back off of her being held against her will, at least in Breathitt County, but the car and occupants were searched where a quantity of suspected narcotics were found. The man charged in connection with the contraband recovered from either the vehicle or the persons of its occupants was a Mr. Ramon Mercado. Mr. Mercado, who gave New York as his residence, related to authorities the woman and he were headed to Perry County.
Mr. Mercado was charged with some misdemeanors but at least two of the charges constituted felony drug arrests. Mr. Mercado has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd-degree, 1st offense. It is believed he had more than 120 “dosage units.”
The exact nature of the substances are unspecified presently. Officer Watts told us, “it has to be sent to the crime lab for analysis.”
According to KRS §218A.1414(2)(a)(2) trafficking in a controls distance in the third degree is when a person knowing and unlawfully traffics in any quantity of a controlled substance which is either a Schedule IV or V narcotic in an amount involving more than 120 dosage units. Conviction of this offense would be a felony.
Mr. Mercado also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree, 1st offense (Drug Unspecified). This offense, assuming the lab results confirm the police department’s suspicions, would be a felony offense.
Under KRS §218A.1415(1), a person is guilty of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree when he knowingly and unlawfully possesses a controlled substance that contains any quantity of methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers or, that is classified in Schedules I or II, which is a narcotic drug; a controlled substance analogue; lysergic acid diethylamide; phencyclidine; gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), including its salts, isomers, salts of isomers, and analogues; or flunitrazepam, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers.
Under KRS §218A.1415(2) a first offense conviction is a Class D felony. Second or subsequent offenses are Class C felonies.
This is a developing story. This story will be updated upon our being provided additional information.