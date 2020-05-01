Today, Do What Others Won’t; Tomorrow, Do What Others Can’t
I was driving around the area and came across an open lot in one of our neighboring counties. In the midst of a quarantine, the movement interested old Uncle Abe, so I stayed a healthy distance away from the person and watched what he did. I realized it was Wolfe County’s Jaz Johnson.
I watched this high school superstar demonstrating for anyone remotely curious just why he is Jaz Johnson. Jaz never seemed to notice I was there.
I wouldn’t have attempted half the things he was doing when I was in my prime, much less now. There were no cheering crowds, no cheerleaders, no teammates, just Jaz.
He jumped rope, he practiced footwork, he ran up and down hills, he jumped on and off things. Jaz pushed some sled (which appeared heavy from my vantage point) down a path and then pulled it back to where he began.
Johnson flipped a very large discarded tractor tire, dribbled a basketball he brought; first with one hand and then the other, did a bunch of push-ups and planks, and generally just worked like the dickens. I must have watched him for nearly an hour.
Asking some passers-by, I was told he does this sort of thing every single morning. This is why he is considered among Kentucky’s elite basketball prospects.
This is how a Jaz Johnson averages 16-18-points a game over 30-games. This is how a combo-guard, like Jaz, averages just under 4-assists a night while pulling down over 6-boards.
It reminds me of an old story about a guy who pulled up next to a woman walking down the street with a violin. Thinking her a professional musician, he rolled down his window and asked, “Excuse me miss, have you ever played Carnegie Hall?”
“Yes,” she replied.
“Can you tell me how I can get there?”
She responded, “Hard work.”
There was a football player once from Mississippi. He played at a Division I-AA school, which is called Division I-FCS now, and was invited to the NFL combine after a record setting year at the lower-level school for which he had collegiately completed. He ran a 4.71-second, 40-yard dash at the combine and, somehow, got drafted in spite of the painfully slow time.
This guy coined the phrase, “Today, I will do what others won’t so tomorrow I can do what others can’t.” He had a great NFL career as a San Francisco 49er. For his career he caught 1,549-passes for 22,895-yards and 197-career TDs, most of which were thrown by some guy named Montana. He’s enshrined in Canton, Ohio in the NFL Hall of Fame. He was (and is) Jerry Rice.
What made Jerry Rice, Jerry Rice? I would submit to you it was what he was willing to do and how hard he was willing to work to become Jerry Rice.
Now I don’t know if Jaz Johnson is going to become the basketball version of Jerry Rice. I know Johnson is being courted by programs from Ivy League powers Penn and Yale, to very prestigious schools like Davidson College in North Carolina and Washington University-St. Louis, to even a small, D-I program from Nashville, Tennessee with a big-time NCAA tournament résumé in the Atlantic Sun Conference’s David Lipscomb.
I believe it very possible Johnson will play basketball at the same or similar level of competition where Jerry Rice competed collegiately. I believe Jaz Johnson has the same type work ethic. I believe he will continue to grind and improve throughout his competitive career, like Rice did. These are all things I believe.
There is one thing I know. The Jaz Johnson I witnessed doing the things I am told he does every morning shared with me unwittingly his secret as to how and why he is Jaz Johnson in the first place.
He is doing today what others just won’t. Don’t be surprised when he accomplishes in life, both on and off the court, what others can’t.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
