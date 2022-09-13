Delbert White, 72, a lifelong resident of Upper River Caney Road, was killed in a tragic accident on Monday, September 12, 2022.
According to Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson some people were working on a vehicle and due to an accident during the work, White lost his life.
The coroner would add that two other people were injured and taken to the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.
The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated.
