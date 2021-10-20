Accused of messing with minors

Barker implicated in offenses involving sexual performances
May have used minors to both perform in and distribute materials
Deputy serving the papers believes Barker may have confessed
Cody Barker from Booneville, Kentucky stands accused of some pretty serious offenses involving minors in Owsley County. The identities of the minors are being withheld from the story in accordance with newspaper policy on reporting such matters.
Barker was arrested on a warrant issued in accordance with the return of an indictment by the Owsley County grand jury. The warrant was served on Mr. Barker by Deputy Eddie Dunahoo.
The Times-Voice contacted the Owsley County Sheriff’s Department and asked to speak to Deputy Dunahoo. We were told Deputy Dunahoo worked the night shift. We caught up with Deputy Dunahoo when he came in and began working his shift Tuesday evening around 7:00 p.m.
Deputy Dunahoo told the newspaper that when he took Mr. Barker into custody, Barker remarked that the events underpinning his charges stemmed from his high school days. Mr. Barker, age 21, hasn’t been in high school in a few years. The Deputy confirmed for us the events comprising the charged offenses were several years old.
What the newspaper can presently report is Barker is accused of possessing, viewing and/or distributing material portraying the sexual performance by a minor or minors in violation of different sections of Kentucky law. Much of the conduct appears to violate Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) § 531.335.
That statute reads, in pertinent part, (1) A person is guilty of possession or viewing of matters portraying a sexual performance by a minor when, having knowledge of its content, character, and that the sexual performance is by a minor, he: (a) Knowingly has in his possession or control any matter which visually depicts an actual sexual performance by a minor; or (b) Intentionally views any matter which visually depicts an actual sexual performance by a minor. Emphasis supplied.
This offense is a Class D felony in Kentucky if the person knows the minor portrayed is under the age of 18 at the time of the performance. It is a Class C felony if the minor is under the age of 12.
According to online research undertaken by paper staff, a conviction of a Class D felony in Kentucky is punishable by a prison sentence of not less than a year nor more than five (5). A conviction for a Class C felony can result in a prison term of not less than five (5) nor more than 10-years.
Mr. Barker is also charged with Distribution of Matter Portraying the Sexual Performance by a Minor, 1st Offense. According to online research this offense incriminates the distribution of materials which (1)…portray a sexual performance by a minor when, having knowledge of its content and character, he (a) sends or causes to be sent into this state for sale or distribution; or (b) brings or causes to be brought into this state for sale or distribution; or (c) in this state, he: 1. exhibits for profit or gain; or 2. distributes; or 3. offers to distribute; or 4. has in his or her possession with intent to distribute, exhibit for profit or gain or offer to distribute, any matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. See, KRS § 531.335, Emphasis supplied.
According to KRS § 531.340, conviction of this offense is a Class D felony if it is a first offense, as is alleged here, and the minor portrayed is less than 18 years old at the time of the sexual performance. If the minor is less than 12-years old, the offense is a Class C felony.
Lastly, Mr. Barker is accused of using minors to distribute obscene material in violation of KRS § 531.040. That is a Class A misdemeanor unless the target has before been convicted of an offense under KRS § 531.030. If he has, the offense is a Class D felony.