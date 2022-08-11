Additional daytime closures scheduled for KY 1110 in Breathitt County
Work continues on flood recovery
JACKSON, Ky. – As work continues to repair state highways damaged during last month's historic flooding, additional daytime closures have been scheduled for KY 1110 in Breathitt County.
The road will be closed at milepoint 6.5 near Whick starting Friday, Aug. 12, so a contractor crew can drill steel to repair a major break in pavement. Only one lane of the road is available for travel, and it will be occupied by the drilling rig. No marked detour will be posted, but traffic can use KY 1933 or KY 3237 to bypass the closure. The road will be closed during daylight hours while work is ongoing, typically 7 a.m. until dark each day, and the project is expected to take a week to complete. The crew will be working on Saturday, so the road will be closed that day.
Work continues to repair another break on KY 1110 near Wolfcoal. The road is now open to traffic during working hours, but drivers should expect long delays.
