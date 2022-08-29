(Photo: Dr. Key Douthitt (third person from the left in the blue hat) and a team of medical professionals have been providing medical services in flood-torn areas of Breathitt County.)
Dr. Key Douthitt is a local doctor that took the initiative to spearhead the organizing of teams of medical professionals to venture into the flood-torn areas of Breathitt County and offer medical services.
Dr. Douthitt says he and other teams have visited River Caney; Morris Fork; Barwick; Altro; Crocketsville; 476; Hardshell; Quicksand; Copeland; Fish Pond Loop; Wolfcoal; Bowling’s Creek; Turner’s Creek; Canoe; South Fork; River Street; Highway 15 South; Whick; Highway 52; Wolverine; and Mount Carmel.
“Ryan Spicer at the UK Extension office reached out to me and offered to partner with us and he along with Cameron and Brittany Adams served as guides for the providers and nurses who volunteered,” informed Dr. Douthitt.
The providers and nurses are usually equipped with tetanus vaccines; wound care supplies; and antibiotics, inhalers, and other basic medications. Dr. Douthitt says the medical personnel will also make assessments in each community to see what other medical related needs are required.
Dr. Douthitt feels that medical needs are being addressed but that the door-to-door campaigns have been much more successful. “I know that various medical agencies and providers are setting up mobile operations to help care for the people, but I think the issue is performing the assessments of who actually needs medical care and if it is an immediate need. The roads are bad, many have lost their vehicles and have no means of transportation, others are afraid or don’t want to leave their property, and phone and internet services are still out in many areas making it difficult to communicate medical needs. We have found our door-to-door campaigns to be much more successful,” explained Dr. Douthitt.
To continue providing mobile medical services more funding is needed as Dr. Douthitt conveys, “The outpouring of support for this region has been overwhelming. All these medical providers and nurses are volunteering out of the goodness of their hearts and just wanting to help in any way they can. But without funding it is difficult to sustain the offering of medical treatment. Increased funding for this work would be ideal.”
The coordination of mobile medical services takes a lot of effort from a lot of different medical professionals, nurses, and agencies working together to continue to provide medical care. There have been teams in all the counties that were affected by the flooding that have organized to care for the people, but as Dr. Douthitt explains it is starting to take a toll. “This is just the first wave of need and, honestly, it is starting to take a toll. We are providing just the basic necessities right now, but people need their medicine as well as medical equipment such as oxygen tanks replaced. Diabetes control is an issue, mental health is worsening, and substance abuse often follows trauma. There is just a host of medical issues that need attention, and the needs are everywhere. I will try and help coordinate efforts in Breathitt County and surrounding areas for as long as I am needed, but we need funding, and we need it now.”
