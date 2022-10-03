Adelia Childers Strong, age 81, of Salt Lick, Kentucky, formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead, Kentucky.
Adelia was born on May 28, 1941 to the late Ike and Vicie Nix Childers
Adelia is survived by Two Daughters; Marie Parks of Salt Lick, Kentucky, Estella Moore of Wilmore, Kentucky, Four Sons; Andrew Hurt, Kenneth Hurt, both of Jackson, Kentucky, Edward Hurt of Knox, Indiana, Lacy Miller of Lafayette, Indiana, a Host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren, also a Host of Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Adelia was preceded in death by her Husband; Rudell Strong, Parents; Ike and Vicie Nix Childers, Two Sons; Henry Hurt and Ricky Napier, Four Grandchildren; Nathan Hurt, Amanda Hurt, James Noble Jr., and Christopher Miller.
Funeral Services for Adelia Childers Strong will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Leslie Abner officiating. Adelia will be laid to rest in the Clemons Cemetery at South Fork, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home on Tuesday October 4, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.
