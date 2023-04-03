Ader Roberts, 70, Whick passed away Wednesday, March 29, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Medical Center. He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church at Sulphur Gap. He was a retired US Army veteran after 22 years of service. He was the son of the late Elige and Pearlie Watts Roberts. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Roberts, Donald Roberts. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pearlie Gail Roberts; sons, James Roberts, Jason (Lisa) Roberts, Cody Lovins; daughter, Amy (Jason) O'Connor; sisters, Barbara Roberts, Judy (Don) Eldridge; grandchildren, Wyatt Ader O'Connor, Abbigail Ann O'Connor; host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation Saturday, April 1, 5:00 PM. Funeral Sunday, April 2, 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Walter Fugate and Raymond Moore officiating. Burial in the White Francis Cemetery at Whick. Military rites will be observed at the time of funeral. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
