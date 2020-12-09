Local student, William Long, gains admission to Centre College, Kentucky’s most prestigious college
Last evening William Long, on his already set up student portal at Centre College, received word the Admissions Committee at Kentucky’s most prestigious school had made an “Early Decision” on his application to Centre College. The Ivy-League Index school’s decision…William Long, welcome aboard!
We were able to reach William Long at his home for comment last night. “I mean, yeah, I had committed to play football there, and I believed I would be admitted into the freshman class, but it’s Centre College. No one should take admission to a school like Centre College for granted,” Long told the Times-Voice. “Knowing I have, in fact, been admitted is huge news for my family and me. Learning of being awarded still another scholarship to underwrite the cost of attending was equally a source of relief.”
William has just finished a fine career at one of Kentucky’s more storied football programs. While at Breathitt High School, the Bobcats won 19 of 22-football games in which he was privileged to play, a Regional Crown and Semi-Final appearance (2019), and two District crowns. Long never played on a team at Breathitt which lost a 7th-District football game. Long never played on a Breathitt team beaten on the team’s home field, The Riverbank, a.k.a. The Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex.
“I am proud of both of those things. I am devastated we couldn’t win a State Championship here over the previous two seasons,” Long told the Times-Voice. “However, we have lots of young talent dotting the roster at Breathitt and the best coaching staff in Kentucky. Our getting it done, with the talent we have coming into the program, both next year and over the next few seasons, seems like a when not if proposition from my vantage point.”
Pointing his attention toward his new home, we asked Long what he thought of Centre’s prospects on the gridiron. “Well, they are killing it in recruiting, particularly in-state, and the talent they already have playing there is amazing. I have seen them practice. I was blown away with the pace, precision, coaching, and technique of the players already there. They have many players on that roster I have both revered and respected as a high school player over my four years. Many of those guys I didn’t even realize had signed there.”
We asked him to forecast Centre’s championship prospects. The team has twice won a national championship and regularly contended for conference honors and before made deep runs in the NCAA, D-3 playoffs.
Long’s response, “I am going there to win a National Championship, period. I am signing there because, principally, they have everything already positioned to do just that."
Long continued, "To be clear, I think the Colonels are destined for championship level play in the very near future, with or without me. I just want to help the team, and staff, achieve those goals anyway I am able.”
Congratulations to William Long for gaining admission to Centre College. We look forward to seeing what you do at the next level.
