Adrin Back, 85, completed his earthly journey September 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home at Noctor, Kentucky after a long illness. Adrin was born December 14, 1934 in Magoffin County, but spent the past 45 years a Breathitt County resident, after earlier residing in Cincinnati, Ohio, and being medically discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1955, where he served as a fireman on the USS Sunbird.
Adrin is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Lena (Caudill) Back of Noctor; one son, Adrin Wayne Back (Dosha) of Jackson, and a daughter, Donna Fugate (James) of Jackson. Adrin is also survived by two grandsons, Perry Logan Lovely of Jackson and Darryl Wayne Back of Morehead; one great grandson, Kash Walker Lovely of Jackson.
One brother and four sisters also survive; Kenneth Back (Faye) of Breathitt County, Arizona Montgomery of Willard, Ohio, Mary Minix (Donnie) of Salyersville, Wanda Craft of Breathitt County and Barbara Gilliam (Gordon) of Lexington.
Adrin is preceded in death by a son, Anthony Darryl Back, his father Galen Back and mother Hazel Howard Back; five brothers and one sister also preceded Adrin in death; brothers Carthal, Testamon, Neri, Shelby, Walen, Lewis Back and sister, Anita Arnett. John Noel Stacy, a special friend, also precedes Adrin in death.
Adrin served as deacon at Middle Quicksand United Baptist Church where he also taught Sunday School for the past 42 years. A retired coal miner, having worked for Falcon Coal and its predecessors, Adrin had long developed a strong work ethic as a youngster having worked in the cornfields of Magoffin County alongside his siblings.
Adrin had many interests in retirement, often keeping the wheels hot, of course with Lena at his side, in search of collectable Hot Wheels across the country. A devoted Christian, Adrin never met a stranger who didn't hear the gospel message in one form or the other, nor did he come across an antique that wasn't in need of refurbishing, as well, even on the many trips he and Lena enjoyed, often with family and friends. Some of those pieces of furniture or wide variety of antiques, be it an old telephone, cookie jar, hatchet, or pedal car may be in your home today. He would hope them to be reminders of the need to remain passionate about life and relationships.
Adrin was often quick-witted in response, such as the time he was asked if he would like to have a younger wife. "No", he said, "...I like antiques." Of course, Lena was always the love of his life. Facing declining health this past year, Adrin met his weakening with confidence in his Savior, often remarking to those concerned with his health, "Whether I go or I stay, I'm a winner either way."
Funeral services with Dencil Arnett officiating Saturday, September 26, at 1 PM. Adrin will be interred Saturday at the Caudill-McIntosh Cemetery along the banks of Hunting Creek in Breathitt County. Serving as pallbearers;
Darryl Back, Logan Lovely, Gary Stewart, Dustin Barnett, Ricky Arnett, Jimmy Stevens, Mike Ritchie, Sonny Alsept.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
