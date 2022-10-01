(Photo): Representatives from Advanced Auto presents a $25,000 donation to Breathitt County ATC Principal Joe Mayabb and ATC instructor Darryl Cole.
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, has announced a $25,000 donation to Breathitt County Area Technology Center, a technical school, that serves approximately 400 local students in grades 8-12. The donated funds will assist with rebuilding efforts of the school’s automotive technology program following the devastating flooding that impacted eastern Kentucky over the summer.
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, team members from Advance presented the donation to Breathitt County ATC Principal Joseph Mayabb and auto tech instructor Darryl Cole at Hazard Community and Technical College, Lees College Campus, in Jackson. Breathitt County ATC will hold classes and all operations at HCTC for the foreseeable future.
“Our friends, neighbors and communities in Kentucky are still hurting,” said Advance district manager and Kentucky resident, Matt Belcher. “During this difficult time, our local team is humbled and grateful to help Breathitt’s auto tech program and their students with this donation. We admire Breathitt’s educators and staff for the work they do in training future auto technicians. Together, we can work toward rebuilding communities across eastern Kentucky.”
Breathitt County ATC experienced significant damage throughout its campus. Flood waters reached more than five feet in some places, destroying most of the automotive training tools and other essential items in the building. Advance’s donation will help replace equipment used by auto tech instructors and students.
“This has been a very difficult time for everyone in our community,” said Breathitt County ATC’s Principal, Joseph Mayabb. “Although we are down, we are not out. With an incredible staff of instructors who are taking care of these students and their needs, and generous partners and businesses such as Advance Auto Parts, we will continue to educate our students and position them for growth and success.”
Breathitt County ATC offers five career pathways for students, including auto tech, business, carpentry, electricity, and health sciences. Students enrolling in the auto tech program learn to diagnose, repair, and maintain all types of vehicles and vehicle functions, such as brake and electrical systems, engines and transmissions, suspension, steering, and heating and cooling systems.
