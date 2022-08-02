AEP FOUNDATION TO DONATE $100,000 FOR EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOOD RELIEF
ASHLAND, Ky., Aug. 2, 2022 – Kentucky Power, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), today announced the American Electric Power Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations that are working to address immediate needs in the flood-stricken areas of eastern Kentucky. Save the Children, American Red Cross of Kentucky, The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Team Kentucky Government Fund will each receive $25,000. AEP is encouraging employees to donate to provide further support to victims.
The devastating floods that hammered eastern Kentucky late last week caused significant loss of life, destroyed roads, homes and vehicles and left more than 23,000 Kentucky Power customers without power.
“Our hearts are breaking for our employees, customers and everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. We send our sincere thanks to the external power crews, first responders and emergency management teams assisting with recovery and restoration efforts,” said Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power, which provides funding to the AEP Foundation. “While our focus remains on restoring power, we’re proud to join relief efforts as we begin to rebuild and heal following this catastrophic event.”
Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, including Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Rowan. Kentucky Power is an operating company in the AEP system, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system. AEP’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.
The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its operating subsidiaries. The Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math; by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger; and championing social and racial justice. Other foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage.
