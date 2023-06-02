Agnes Maria Bellamy, age 64, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday May 31, 2023 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, Kentucky.
Maria was born on October 4, 1958 to Myrtle and the late Virgil Bellamy. She was a Member of The Church of Later Day Saints. Maria was a radio personality, journalist, and retired from Breathitt County Schools with 27 years of service. She taught College Courses, wrote numerous articles and read for the blind on Radio Eye. In her later years she worked with AARP on drivers training. In addition to her large appetite for reading, Maria traveled extensively throughout Latin, North America, and Europe. She was a family Historian, tracing family lines back in excess of 23 generations. Her most proud achievements were in the Education of her students.
Maria is survived by her Mother; Myrtle Bellamy of Jackson, Kentucky, Brother; Burt(Linda) Bellamy of Richmond, Kentucky, Sisters; Bonnie(Herbert) Bowling of Sharpsburg, Kentucky, Sharon Grow of Virginia, Deborah Marr of Florida, Special Friend; Nils Mikkelsen of Lexington, Kentucky, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and extended families.
Maria was preceded in death by her Father; Virgil Bellamy.
Funeral Services for Agnes Maria Bellamy will be held at Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday June 2, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Gary Bellamy officiating. Maria will be laid to rest in the Clay Cemetery in Copeland, Kentucky with her Nephews serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday June 2, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
