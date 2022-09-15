Aisle Say is my new entertainment column that I will run as often as I can. I will focus mainly on movies, but I will discuss TV/Streaming, music, and books. We will touch on all of those in this first column. I will rate using the simple five-star system, with one being really, really bad and five being really, really good. From time to time, I may throw in some pro wrestling and sports.
Movies
Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel-Superhero/Run Time 119 minutes) is the fourth film to feature Thor the God of Thunder played marvelously (see what I did there) by Chris Hemsworth. This film revolves around Thor battling Gorr the God Butcher and re-introduces Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend from Earth. We learn that Jane now has cancer and is transformed into Mighty Thor by a reconstructed Mjolnir, but each time she becomes Mighty Thor, it prevents her body from fighting off the cancer. I know many MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans have been critical of the film due to its comedy and over-the-top cheesiness. But I have to say I really enjoyed the film, it can be corny at times, but it is still action packed and as always Marvel delivers on the special effects. I give it 4-stars.
Jurassic World: Dominion (Sci-Fi/Run Time 146 minutes) is the final film of the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth installment of the Jurassic Park film series. Dominion sees the return of the franchise’s beloved characters: Dr. Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Malcom (Jeff Goldblum), and Dr. Grant (Sam Neil) working with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). The film is set four years after Fallen Kingdom, with dinosaurs now living among humans. I am a big fan of this film franchise, but it should have ended with Fallen Kingdom, this movie stunk. If I could, I would give it no stars, but the dinosaurs are still cool after all this time, so generously I give it a 1-star rating.
Prey (Action-Sci-Fi/Run Time 100 minutes) the film is a prequel to the Predator films and set during the 1700s in North America. The film stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young Comanche warrior that must protect her tribe against a Predator. I honestly did not know what to expect with this one, but to my surprise it was really good and had great action scenes. I rate it 4-stars.
The Invitation (Supernatural Horror/Run Time 104 minutes) is a film about a struggling artist named Evie Jackson (Nathalie Emmanuel), who after submitting a DNA test, gets to meet her extended family in England via a wedding invitation. We later learn it was all a ruse to lure Evie there to be part of a ritual involving vampires. I personally felt this movie was a rip-off of Ready or Not, a 2019 film starring Samara Weaving as a new bride that must play a sadistic game of hide and seek in which her new family of in-laws hunt and attempt to kill her because of a pact with a supernatural being. Both movies see much of the action take place inside an eerie manor/mansion. The bottom line is Ready or Not is a fantastic movie (5-stars) while The Invitation is not (1-star).
Elvis (Biopic/Run Time 159 minutes) is a music biopic about the life of the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) told from the perspective of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The film at times feels rushed, but the performances of Butler and Hanks are incredible. 4-stars.
The Gray Man (Action-Thriller/Run Time 129 minutes) is a film adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel of the same name and stars Ryan Gosling as Six, an elusive mercenary that goes on a rescue mission to save his mentor and his mentor’s daughter from the maniacal Hansen played by Chris Evans. This film starts a tad slow, but once it gets rolling, it is non-stop action, it is one of the best movies I have seen in a long time. 5-stars.
Bullet Train (Action-Comedy/Run Time 126 minutes) sees Brad Pitt as Ladybug, a seasoned, but unlucky mercenary trying to retrieve a brief case on a Japanese bullet train. Bullet Train has a good mix of comedy and action with a solid plot. I was pleasantly surprised with this movie, 4-stars.
TV/Streaming
I am not really going to give any reviews, instead I will give you my top five recommendations of tv shows to watch/stream:
Number 1: Reacher (Prime Video)
Number 2: Stranger Things (Netflix)
Number 3: Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Number 4: Evil (Paramount +)
Number 5: Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)
Books
I have two suggestions when it comes to reading, for those of you looking for a good book to read. The first is Take Your Breath Away by Linwood Barclay, which is centered around Andrew Mason and the mystery of his wife, Brie, disappearing. I thoroughly enjoyed this mystery, sitting up most of the night reading it because I wanted to know what had happened to Brie. My second suggestion is Disturbed by Kevin O’Brien, and it is about all the tragic events that have occurred after the death of a high school guidance counselor while intertwining the mystery of a serial killer known as the Cul-De-Sac killer. The book ties both stories together in the end, when in actuality it did not need to do so, which is my only knock against Disturbed. I had never read anything by O-Brien, but I plan to read more as I have ordered three more of his novels.
Music
I do not follow new music releases as I once did, but I do know that music mega-star Taylor Swift has announced her tenth studio album entitled Midnights will be released on Friday October 21, 2022.
Bonus: Pro Wrestling
For those that do not know, I am a huge wrestling fan and have been for 35+ years. While I do not watch weekly, as I once did, I still very much follow the WWE and casually follow AEW, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. I occasionally will read updates on the indies and I subscribe to Pro Wrestling Illustrated. I will say WWE is vastly improving as Triple H is leading a new era for the company and I, for one, am excited to see where he can take the company.
The reason for this bonus coverage is that the 2022 PWI 500, a list of the world’s top 500 wrestlers was just announced with Roman Reigns (WWE) taking the top spot. I have to say this is probably the first time I heavily disagreed with PWI’s rankings.
PWI (top 10 in order): Roman Reigns; Okada; CM Punk; Adam “Hangman” Page; Bobby Lashley; Cody Rhodes; Bryan Danielson; El Hijo Del; Big E; and Jonathan Gresham.
My top 10 in order: Roman Reigns; Seth Rollins; Jon Moxley; Cody Rhodes; Kenny Omega; CM Punk; MJF; Chris Jericho; Drew McIntyre; and Okada. With Matt Cardona and Orange Cassidy just on the outside looking in.
We will discuss the top female performers when PWI releases its women’s top 150.
