Aisle Say
Volume 2/Halloween Edition
Aisle Say is my entertainment column that I will run as often as I can. I will focus mainly on movies, but I will discuss TV/Streaming, music, and books. I will rate using the simple five-star system, with one being really, really bad and five being really, really good. From time to time, I may throw in some pro wrestling and sports.
But this second volume is all about the macabre as I present my Halloween edition of Aisle Say.
Before I give you my top Halloween choices in movies, movie franchises, tv, and books; please note that I believe that Halloween (1978) is the greatest horror movie of all time. My movie list will not include it as it will be part of the movie franchise section, I just wanted you to know my top overall choice.
MOVIES
First up will be my top 31 Halloween movies and if it applies their sequel, a movie or two for each day in October. While this particular column is a tad late, I say binge watch what you can from the list:
1 - Ready or Not (2019)
2 - A Quiet Place 1 and 2 (2018 and 2020)
3 - It Chapters 1 and 2 (2017 and 2019)
4 - Hush (2016)
5 - Jeepers Creepers 1 and 2 (2001 and 2003)
6 - Joyride (2001)
7 - Happy Death Day (2017) and Happy Death Day 2 U (2019)
8 – The Hitcher (1985) and (2007)
9 – Funny Games (2007)
10 – Duel (1971)
11 – The Strangers (2008) and The Strangers Prey at Night (2018)
12 – The Descent 1 and 2 (2005 and 2009)
13 – Fright Night (1985) and (2013)
14 – ATM (2012)
15 – Red Eye (2005)
16 – Misery (1990)
17 – P2 (2007)
18 – Last House on the Left (2009)
19 – Vacancy (2007)
20 – The Shining (1981)
21 – You’re Next (2011)
22 – Pet Sematary (1989)
23 – Jaws (1975)
24 – Unhinged (2020)
25 – House of Wax (2005)
26 – Curve (2015)
27 – Wrecker (2015)
28 – The Babysitter 1 and 2 (2017 and 2020)
29 – Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
30 – Wish Upon (2017)
31 – Silver Bullet (1985)
Just on the outside looking in are The Ward (2010); Would You Rather (2012); Don’t Breathe 1 and 2 (2016 and 2021); Maximum Overdrive (1986); and The Car (1977).
MOVIE FRANCHISES
1 – Halloween (13 Films)
2 – Scream (5 Films)
3 – Final Destination (5 Films)
4 – The Purge (5 Films)
5 – Wrong Turn (6 Films)
6 – The Conjuring Trilogy
7 – Annabelle Trilogy
8 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (9)
9 – Friday the 13th (12)
10 – Child’s Play (8)
TV
1 – The Twilight Zone (1959)
2 – Masters of Horror
3 – Supernatural
4 – Stranger Things
5 – Buffy the Vampire Slayer
6 – The Walking Dead
7 – Slasher
8 – Evil
9 – American Horror Story: 1984
10 – The Twilight Zone (1985)
Honorable Mentions: The Twilight Zone (2002); Tales from the Crypt; Tales from the Darkside; Monsters; The Outer Limits (1963 and 1985); Ray Bradbury Theater; Alfred Hitchcock Presents; Creepshow (2019); Night Gallery; and Midnight Mass.
BOOKS
When I think of Halloween and all things scary reads, I think of horror short-story collections. Here are some of my favorites.
Stephen King
Nightmares and Dreamscapes
Night Shift
Skeleton Crew
Everything’s Eventual
Just After Sunset
The Bazaar of Bad Dreams
Bentley Little
The Collection
Walking Alone
Richard Matheson
Collected Stories Volumes 1-3
Joe Lansdale
High Cotton
Bumper Crop
A note here is that Lansdale is the author of what I believe may be the best horror short story ever written, titled “An Incident On and Off a Mountain Road”.
Joe Hill
20th Century Ghosts
Full Throttle
NEW REVIEWS
Beast, a survival thriller, starring Idris Elba as a widowed father taking his two daughters to Africa to visit their deceased mother’s village. Once there, while enjoying the wildlife, the family is attacked by a deranged lion and a battle for survival takes place. (***)
