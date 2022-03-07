Albert Wells, age 90, of Thorpe Road, Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Albert was born on December 25, 1931 to the late George Dewey and Martha Francis Wells.
Albert is survived by Two Daughters; Regina(Ted) Combs of Jackson, Kentucky, Deborah Wells of Jackson, Kentucky, Granddaughter; Ashlea Combs, Great Granddaughter; Synthia Mary Lou Lovaas, Half Sister; Golden Hanna of Ohio, Sister-In-Law; Ella Mae Watts of Ohio,
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; George Dewey and Martha Francis Wells, Wife; Mary Lou Strong Wells, Sister; Gretchen Calfee, Brothers; Logan Wells, Raymond Wells, Two Half Brothers; Andrew Watts Sr., Herschel Watts Sr., Four Half Sisters; Laly Clark, Effie Rose, Addie Watts, and Obelia Spicer.
Funeral Services for Albert Wells will be conducted at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Sunday March 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Kenneth Noble officiating. Albert will be laid to rest in Noble Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky, with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home on Sunday March 6, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
