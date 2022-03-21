Alberta Allen, age 78, of Hwy 542, Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born September 27, 1943, at Lambric, KY, and was the daughter of the late Lee and Dovie Howard Allen.-Preceded in death by a son, Lee Allen, Jr. and her sisters: Mary Spencer and Anna Lovins.-She is survived by a son: David Ray (Angi) Gross of Jackson, KY.-Three grandchildren: Michael Gross, Timothy Gross, Logan Drayke.- A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Noon at the Howard Cemetery, Hwy 542, Lambic, KY with Paul Smith and Charles Collins officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
