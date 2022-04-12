Alberta Smith, age 89, of New Port Richey, Florida, and formerly of Scottsburg, Indiana passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Madison Point Care Center.-She was born February 13, 1933, at Frozen Creek, Breathitt County, Kentucky to Herbert and Ruby Mae Haddix Smith.-She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Hoover Smith, Seburn Smith, and James H. (Jim) Smith.-Sisters: Eva Lee Gibbs, Pearl Hobbs, Toye Grigsby, and Juanita Robinson.-She is survived by one brother, John D. Smith, Scottsburg, IN.- She was never married but was a wonderful aunt to 46 nieces and nephews. -Alberta was a devoted Christian who lived her faith every day.- She attended Emanuel Baptist Church, Lexington, Indiana where she played guitar and sang. -She also attended Park View Baptist Church in Northlake, Illinois while living there. – She also attended a Baptist Church in New Port Richey, Florida until she became disabled and had to become a resident of Madison Point Care Center.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Shephard officiating.-Burial in the Smith Cemetery, Wolverine Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Saturday at 10:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
