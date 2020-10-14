Alexis Combs

Alexis Rheanna Nicole Combs, age 23, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Jackson, KY.-She was born June 13, 1997, in Lexington, KY.- She was preceded in death by a special friend: Jonathan Gilbert and uncle Claude Combs.-She is survived by her mother: Sherri Turner (Josh Combs).-Father: Craig (Tammy) Combs of Richmond, KY.-Daughter: Rylee Grace Nicole Gilbert of Jackson, KY.-Maternal Grandparents: Patricia Williams and Frankie Turner of Jackson, KY.-Paternal grandmother: Bessie Combs of Lost Creek, KY.-Maternal great grandmother: Alma Williams. -Two sisters: Kalin Carroll of Jackson, KY; Chloe Combs of Richmond, KY.-Godmother: Kim Clair-Spencer. -Special Friends: Krista Back and Samuel Thomas.-Uncles: James (Judy) Combs, Clinton (Kathy) Combs; Clayton (Shelly) Combs.-Aunts: Jamie Turner, Stephanie (Bobby) Thomas, Illene Perkins, and special aunts: Angie Combs and Lori George.- Great aunts: Phyllis Caldwell, Pamela Williams, Elizabeth Williams.-Cousin: Haley Back.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Gilbert Cemetery, Butterpoint Road, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Dylan Baker, Jacob Baker, Clayton Combs, Bobby Thomas, Mitchell Carroll, Joshua Combs, Peter Cull, William Deaton.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
